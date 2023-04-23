Better weather: All educational institutions to reopen from today

Kolkata: All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities across the state will reopen as per normal schedule with improvement in the prevailing weather conditions.



Severe heatwave conditions had compelled the state government to declare temporary closure of educational institutions from April 17 to 22 (Monday to Saturday).

However, Saturday’s holiday coincided with that of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had requested the other central board schools like CBSE and ICSE to declare holidays and they too followed her directions and temporarily shut schools. Some private schools held virtual classes during this period.

The state government has already preponed its summer holidays, which is beginning from May 2, with predictions of intense heatwave conditions.

“If there is any problem in connection with covering the syllabus, extra classes can be arranged by the schools at a later stage to compensate for the loss,” a senior official of the Education department said.

The department has already brought out a notification regarding taking suitable measures for extra classes to compensate for the loss due to the preponement of holidays.

Classes were, however, held normally in the hilly areas of Kalimpong and Darjeeling which did not come under the ambit of such temporary closure.