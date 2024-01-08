Better services: ‘Wards of Islampur sub-divisional hosp to be shifted’

Raiganj: With a shortage of doctors, the health officials of North Dinajpur district have decided to shift all the wards of Islampur Sub-divisional Hospital to the Islampur Super Specialty Hospital, adjacent to the sub-divisional hospital. Owing to the shortage of doctors and nursing staff, the hospital was not able to provide proper services.



Recently Narayan Swaroop Nigam, the Principal Secretary of the state health department visited Islampur Sub-divisional hospital. Seeing the problem, he had advised that all wards be shifted to the building of the Super Specialty hospital.

Ranjit Biswas, Superintendent in charge of Islampur Sub-divisional Hospital said: “There are more than 15 wards in the sub-divisional hospital, including male and female medicine and surgical wards; Trauma care unit; Pediatric ward; blood bank and dialysis unit in the Islampur Sub-divisional hospital. Aiming to provide better health services to patients our state health officials instructed us to shift patient wards to the six-storied Super Specialty Hospital. At present some wards will be shifted. Very soon the construction work will start for the extension of the Super Specialty hospital to accommodate remaining wards.”

Puran Sharma, Chief Medical Officer of Health of North Dinajpur said: “We started the process for the shifting of the wards in a phase-wise manner. We expect better facilities and treatment owing to the availability of medical staff at the super speciality hospital.”