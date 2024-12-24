Better coordination between police & fire brigade: Min holds meet with top cops

Kolkata: State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose on Monday held a meeting with Commissioners of Police (CP)s of Kolkata, Bidhannagar, Barrackpore and Howrah to discuss the coordination between the police and fire brigade.

According to sources, recently fire fighters were attacked while they were dousing flames in a fire incident near Parama Island.

Another fire fighting in the New Alipore area near the Durgapur bridge, firefighters had faced several problems.

Following the two back to back fire incidents, Bose called a meeting with the top cops to discuss the problems the fire fighters are facing.

According to the minister, during the meeting in presence of the CPs along with Director General (DG), Fire, Sanjoy Mukherjee and

Principal Secretary of the Fire and Emergency Services, Khalil Ahmed it has been decided that every month a coordination meeting will be held between the Fire

department officials and the police.

Also, the police have been requested to ensure that the fire tenders do not face any obstruction while reaching the fire incident spot while the Fire department along with police will inform people in the slums about how to prevent fire.

This apart, Bose informed that from now on, fire brigade officials will conduct joint mock drills with police and other stakeholders.

Also, primary fire fighting training will be provided and mock drills will be conducted in schools as well.