‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao a farce’: TMC after student sets self ablaze in Odisha

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday slammed the BJP government in Odisha after a 20-year-old girl student of a government college in Balasore sustained critical burn injuries after she allegedly set herself on fire outside the college premises on Saturday over alleged sexual harassment by a teacher.

The ruling party has already asked a question as to why Prime Minister Narendra Modi who speaks about ‘Beti Bachao, Beto Padhao’ did not utter a word of condemnation. It also raised questions on the silence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the matter. The victim has suffered 95 per cent burns. A fellow student who tried to save the victim has suffered 70 per cent injuries.

Taking to X, Trinamool Congress stated: “Different day, different victim — same rot under @BJP4India’s watch. In Balasore, Odisha, a student was forced to set herself ablaze after her HOD demanded sexual favours and threatened to ruin her future. She is battling with 95% burns. A fellow student who tried to save her has suffered 70% burns. The silence of @MohanMOdisha is disgraceful, and the absence of any condemnation from PM @narendramodi only reaffirms what we already know: ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ is a FARCE.”

The victim has been shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar with 90 per cent burns and her health condition was stated to be critical, said reports. The second-year student of integrated BEd programme alleghedly attempted suicide following prolonged harassment by a senior faculty member and alleged institutional apathy towards her complaints.

According to reports, a male student, who tried to save the victim, also sustained burn injuries. Police have arrested the teacher while the govt has suspended the college principal as well as the accused.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “Where are the National Commission for Women (NCW) and BJP’s fact finding team now? Why will they not go to Odisha? Why do the NCW and BJP’s fact finding teams not go to BJP ruled states when the incidents of atrocities on women and sexual harassment occur there.”