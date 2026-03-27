Betel vine farms vandalised in Hili along Indo-Bangla border

BALURGHAT: Tension gripped Agra village along the India-Bangladesh border under Hili Police Station in South Dinajpur district after miscreants vandalised betel vine farms under the cover of darkness, causing extensive damage to local livelihoods.



According to local farmers, nearly 30 betel vine enclosures spread across approximately 50 acres of land were damaged in the incident. The matter came to light on Wednesday, triggering unrest in the area.

The affected farms are located near the North Agra Border Outpost (BOP) under the No. 2 Panjul Gram Panchayat. Villagers in the region have traditionally depended on betel leaf cultivation for generations, making the damage a severe economic blow.

Farmers alleged that for the past few days, unidentified miscreants have been entering the fields at night and destroying the plastic nets and fencing surrounding the enclosures. The situation escalated after villagers reportedly found boot marks in the fields on Wednesday, leading some to suspect the involvement of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, though no official confirmation has been made.

One of the affected farmers, Jhuma Das, said: “We have never faced such an incident before. The gates and protective structures of the betel farms have been completely destroyed. We demand proper compensation for our losses.”

Trinamool Congress leader and Hili Panchayat Samiti Saha-Sabhapati Tapas Barman visited the site and expressed concern

over the incident.

“In border areas where BSF maintains strict vigil, such acts cannot take place without their knowledge. The harassment of marginal farmers is unacceptable. We are informing the block administration,” he stated. Meanwhile, local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) panchayat member Bhagwan Hansda called for a fair probe. “A proper investigation is necessary. The police and administration should identify those responsible and take appropriate action,” he said.

Police from Hili Police Station reached the spot after being informed and have initiated an investigation into the incident.