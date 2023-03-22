Best foot forward: Youth starts running from Raiganj to Kolkata

ajkumar Mahato, a youth from Raiganj, has started running from here. Neither he has any message to deliver nor any agenda to be back. He runs just for the sake of running and enjoys it thoroughly.

The 26-year-old from Kantar village of Raiganj block of North Dinajpur started running from Raiganj to Kolkata on Wednesday. It will take him six days. He does not have any sponsor to finance his run also.

Why does he do so? “I have loved running since childhood and I still enjoy it. I run because I love to run,” stated Mahato.

Rajkumar Mahato has a Masters degree to his credit. Presently he is preparing for competitive exams. “I had run to Siliguri, Kaliaganj and other places from my home in the past. It gives me a feeling of satisfaction,” declared Mahato. For him, his pair of running shoes are the solution to all his worries.