Berhampur: TMC leader shot dead

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot dead at Berhampur in Murshidabad on Sunday afternoon.



The deceased TMC leader Satyen Chowdhury was shot from point-blank range by three miscreants when he was standing in front of an under-construction building near his home in Bhakuri area in Berhampore.

Local residents took the victim to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later. Police have registered a murder case and started a probe. Cops are checking CCTV footage of the area to identify the shooters.

Sources said that though Chowdhury was a prominent leader in Berhampore, he was, in recent time, detached from active politics. Local TMC leadership alleged that Congress and CPI(M) backed goons are behind the murder of Chowdhury. However, both the political parties have denied the allegations.