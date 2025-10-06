Berhampore: 3 held with arms & counterfeit currency notes

Kolkata: The cops of Murshidabad District Police have arrested three persons and seized several arms and ammunition along with counterfeit currency notes on Sunday morning.

According to sources, on Saturday night police were tipped off about a consignment of arms would arrive in the Berhampore area for subsequent delivery. Based on the source information, cops from the Berhampore Police Station were conducting a strict vigil in and around the bus stand. After a while, three persons identified as Jahabul Mondal, Mukul Mondal and Haqdar Sheikh were intercepted by the cops. During a search of their belongings, police found eight improvised small firearms and eight bullets along with 16 empty magazines and counterfeit currency notes worth about Rs 6,000. After observing all the legal formalities and documentation, the three persons were arrested.

It was learnt that among the arrested trio, Sheikh is a history sheeter and was

arrested earlier for his anti-social activities. Recently, he was granted bail. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the arms and ammunition were brought from Munger in Bihar. The arrested trio is being interrogated to find out the receiver of the consignment.