Bereaved families urge junior doctors to resume work

KOLKATA: Highlighting their plight of losing their loved ones amid the junior doctor’s cease-work, the families urged the junior doctors to rejoin work.



At a press conference, held by the Desh Banchao Ganamacha on Friday, TMC leader Purnendu Basu highlighted the plight of families who have lost loved ones due to the lack of medical care during the strike. He stated: “As many as 27 people have died without getting treatment. Most unprivileged people avail medical facilities in state government hospitals. But they are being deprived of proper treatment. Instead of the senior doctors trying to convince the juniors to rejoin their work, they are backing the protest.”

Sujit Acharya from North 24-Parganas, Berachampa, lost his 14-year-old daughter, Sangita Acharya. Acharya reported that his daughter had been brought to the Barasat Government Medical College & Hospital with chest and stomach pain but was allegedly not given any treatment for nearly 4 hours. The family was forced to transfer her to another hospital, where she later died. “My daughter died without getting treatment. I request the doctors to please ensure no one loses their child in the manner that I have. Please join work,” Acharya said. Similar stories were shared by the relatives of other deceased patients, including Kabita Das from Konnagar, who lost her son Bikram Bhattacharya, who bled to death allegedly due to lack of treatment at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. All those present at the press conference appealed to the junior doctors to rejoin their duties.