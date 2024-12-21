Beniapukur: 2 held with firearms

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police has arrested two persons with two firearms and bullets from a guest house in Beniapukur on Thursday.

According to police sources, acting on a tip off, STF personnel with assistance from the cops of Beniapukur Police Station conducted a raid at a guest house styled as Vaishali Guest House located at 181/1 , AJC Bose Road.

During a search of a specific room, cops detained two persons identified as Rahish Kumar and Meeraj Malik of Gaya in Bihar.

During a search of the guest house room and their belongings, two 9 mm pistols and 18 rounds of ammunition were seized. Later, a case was registered and the duo was arrested.

A probe has been initiated to find out why the arrested persons had come to the city with the firearms.