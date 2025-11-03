Bengal’s Type-1 diabetes model earned global praise: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that the ‘Bengal model’ to combat Type 1 diabetes has emerged as a global model to emulate, following Harvard Medical School Associate Professor Gene Bukhman’s recent visit to SSKM Hospital, where he praised the state-piloted programme.

“I am delighted to announce that the ‘Bengal model’ to fight Type 1 diabetes has become a global model to emulate. Recently, Harvard

Medical School Associate Professor Gene Bukhman, considered an authority on non-communicable diseases, visited our SSKM Hospital and appreciated the initiative as it is the first-of-its-kind state-piloted programme in the country. I congratulate all those associated with the initiative,” Banerjee, who also heads the state Health department, wrote on her X handle.

In June this year, Bengal received the prestigious ISPAD 2025 Award from the International Society for Paediatric and Adolescent Diabetes for its innovative work in paediatric diabetes care and prevention of Type 1 diabetes in children.