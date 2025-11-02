Bengal’s Type-1 diabetes model earned global praise: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that the ‘Bengal model’ to combat Type 1 diabetes has emerged as a global model to emulate, following Harvard Medical School Associate Professor Gene Bukhman’s recent visit to SSKM Hospital, where he praised the state-piloted programme.

“I am delighted to announce that the ‘Bengal model’ to fight Type 1 diabetes has become a global model to emulate. Recently, Harvard Medical School Associate Professor Gene Bukhman, considered an authority on non-communicable diseases, visited our SSKM Hospital and appreciated the initiative as it is the first-of-its-kind state-piloted programme in the country. I congratulate all those associated with the initiative,” Banerjee, who also heads the state Health department, wrote on her X handle.

Type 1 diabetes (T1D), earlier known as juvenile or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin—a hormone that enables glucose to enter cells and produce energy. The condition is influenced by genetic factors and certain viral infections. While it commonly appears during childhood or adolescence, it can also develop in adults.

Bengal is the first state in India to set up dedicated Type 1 Diabetes Clinics. The project, conceptualised and developed by the endocrinology department of SSKM Hospital under Professor Sujoy Ghosh, began in 2022 as a pilot in five districts. It is now operational in 15 districts. These clinics offer comprehensive care, including detection, management, referral and rehabilitation, while maintaining a registry for continuous monitoring and follow-up. Currently, around 1,500 children are receiving treatment under the programme. In addition to free insulin and regular follow-ups, the project team meticulously documents all data, including treatment outcomes and the financial burden on families. According to sources at SSKM Hospital, Bukhman interacted with Ghosh and his team, who presented project data and documentation to him. He also met IPGMER director Manimoy Banerjee before his departure.

A national conference is expected to be held soon, where Professor Ghosh will present detailed findings from the project.

In June this year, Bengal received the prestigious ISPAD 2025 Award from the International Society for Paediatric and Adolescent Diabetes for its innovative work in paediatric diabetes care and prevention of Type 1 diabetes in children.