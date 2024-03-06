Bengal’s patience should not be mistaken as its weakness: CM

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, appealed to the people of Bengal to join “Jonogorjon” rally on Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday to keep Bengal’s culture intact and to raise a “thunderous protest” against the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and deprivation of Bengal’s people by the Centre.

“Bengal’s patience & courtesy should NOT be mistaken for its weakness. The Bohiragoto Jomidars must be reminded of this on March 10. The #JonogorjonSabha at Brigade Ground this Sunday will be a historic event on the land that has always fought for its rights. Join us as we lead the people’s movement for Bengal’s secure future. Bengal will show path,” Banerjee said in a post on X.

In a video message, without taking names, she alleged that the BJP-led Centre has been trying to allegedly humiliate Bengal and deprive its people. “There has been an attempt to destroy the cultural heritage of Bengal,” she alleged.

“I urge the people of Bengal to join the March 10 rally in Brigade. Your gathering, your united slogan, your united pledge will take Bengal forward. Bengal has been insulted. Poor people are deprived. Funds for houses, roads, 100 day work and health projects have been stopped. There has been an attempt to impose distorted culture in Bengal. Bengal never accepted this. Bengal is the cultural capital of India. There has been an attempt to destroy Bengal’s culture. We cannot accept this. We respect people from all religions,” said Banerjee.

She also stated: “Come and join the Jonogorjon rally and let the shout of the people be so loud that Delhi hears it. People from all communities come and uphold their culture. We will not give up one inch of land without a fight. Bengal fought for the awakening of the country. Bengal fought for freedom. People from various communities, including Dalits are oppressed. People’s money is looted and lectures are being given during elections. We will not allow anybody to destroy Bengal’s culture.”

Incidentally, Banerjee, on Tuesday, accused the BJP-led Central government of trying to prevent Trinamool Congress supporters from coming to its ‘Jonogorjon Sabha’ by cancelling two special trains which the party had booked.