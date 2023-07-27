Bengal’s law-&-order situation far better than BJP-ruled states: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday presented statistics bolstering her claim that the law-and-order situation in Bengal is far better compared to the BJP-ruled states.



During her speech in the Assembly, Banerjee said: “According to data available till 2020, Rajasthan registered 5,310 rape cases while Uttar Pradesh saw 2,769. Madhya Pradesh registered 2,329 cases of rape, Maharashtra 2,061 while Bengal registered only 1,128 such incidents.”

“When FIRs are lodged, the police should investigate the cases impartially and see whether the allegations are true. The police sometimes do not close the cases. They should properly investigate and close the cases,” Banerjee said.

She further stated that the scenario in Bengal is far better with respect to other crimes also. Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Uttar Pradesh registered 6,998 cases while Maharashtra saw 5,687 incidents and Madhya Pradesh 5,648 cases. Bengal is much lower in the list with only 2,657 cases.

“Bengal is a huge state and it shares a border with its north-eastern neighbours. Bengal has its own set of problems. We face natural calamities every year. The state has surpassed others on various developmental parameters as well. Central government data show that unemployment has been reduced in Bengal by 40 per cent. The Niti Aayog figure said poverty has been reduced by 26 per cent in the past three years.

She further mentioned that 1,100 people were killed in encounters in Uttar Pradesh. Reacting to the oppositions’ allegation of violence in the Panchayat elections, Banerjee said in BJP-ruled Tripura, the ruling party won in around 97 per cent seats uncontested.

“In the three-tier Panchayat elections, polls were conducted in 71,000 seats for which around 2,32,000 nominations were filed. Trinamool Congress submitted 84,344 nominations out of which 13,344 were withdrawn. BJP filed 54,620 nominations, Congress 17,702 and Left 27,787. Would they be able to file nominations had there been violence against them,” Banerjee asked.