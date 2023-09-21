Bengal’s Kiriteshwari bags ‘Best Tourism Village of India’ Award

Kolkata: Kiriteshwari village in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district has been selected as the country’s best tourism village by the Centre, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.



The village beat 795 applications received from 31 states and Union Territories to bag the honour, she added.

“Glad to share and announce that Kiriteshwari in Murshidabad district of West Bengal has been selected by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, as the Best Tourism Village of India. The selection has happened in the Best Tourism Village Competition, 2023, from among 795 applications received from 31 States/UTs,” Banerjee posted on X.

The Union ministry will give the award at a function in New Delhi on September 27, the Chief Minister added.

“MoT, GoI will give away awards on September 27 in New Delhi. I congratulate the people of the village. Jai Bangla,” she added.

Other than its scenic beauty, the village’s big attraction is the Kiriteswari temple, considered one of the 51 Shaktipeeths.

Banerjee has congratulated the people of the village which is known for upholding communal harmony in the best possible manner.

A senior official of the district who oversees tourism in the area informed that the scenic beauty of the village is nothing unique for grabbing the award.

A questionnaire of 100 questions provided during the competition delved into the tradition, cultural heritage and natural resources.

The village which is inhabited by 1400 odd people, as per the last Census of 2011 excels in handloom, goatery, rearing of cows, kantha stitch handicrafts, and artefacts made of bamboo. The Adivasis that dominate the village are a model for communal harmony.

The Nabagram Adivasi Mela that is held every year attracts people from all parts of the country with the tribal dance being a major attraction.

“There is ample scope of development here,“ a senior official of the district administration said.

The Kiriteshwari temple situated in the village is five odd kilometres away from Dahapara Railway Station.

History tells us that the ancient temple collapsed in 1405 following which in the 19th century, Raja (King) Darpa Narayan Roy of Lalgola constructed a new temple.

In later stages, the Muslim community allocated land for the expansion of the temple.