‘Bengal’s industry sector grew at 7.3% in 2024–25, beating national average of 6.2%’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that Bengal ranked among the top three states for investment intentions in 2024, with Rs 39,133 crore already processed and Rs 4.4 lakh crore worth of proposals secured in BGBS 2025.

In the last 6 years, as many as 44,040 new companies were incorporated, with the state’s industrial sector growing at 7.3 per cent, beating the national average of 6.2 per cent, it added further.

The war of words intensified after the Bengal BJP took to social media to attack the Mamata Banerjee government, claiming the state’s industrial potential remained “locked” under the current regime while showering praise on the Odisha Chief Minister for attracting investments. Hitting back, the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday countered the saffron party’s charges with a barrage of data.

Taking to X, Trinamool Congress said: “BJP lecturing Bengal on development is rich, coming from a party that withheld Rs 1.96 lakh crore of Bengal’s rightful dues out of sheer political vendetta. BENGAL ACHIEVEMENTS: Bengal has nearly doubled the number of companies since 2011, from 1,37,156 to 2,50,343 registered firms under Smt. @MamataOfficial. That’s an 82.5% rise, as per the Ministry of Corporate Affairs itself.”

State BJP earlier made a social media post stating “From India’s Industrial Jewel to TMC’s Industrial Graveyard Odisha is showing India how it’s done. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has just secured a massive `1.03 lakh crore in investments. ODISHA LEADS THE WAY — A VISION FOR PURVODAYA While West Bengal’s industrial potential remains locked under the current regime, Odisha is demonstrating what proactive governance truly looks like.”

The Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, bolstered its claim of significant industrial growth in Bengal by placing facts and figures on record.

In a post on X, Trinamool said: “In the last six years alone, 44,040 new companies were incorporated, while only 1,742 shifted out, a microscopic fraction of the fake figures BJP keeps peddling.”

It added: “Bengal’s industry sector grew at 7.3% in 2024–25, beating the national average of 6.2% and placing the state among India’s top five economies. As per the DPIIT Annual Report, Bengal ranked among the top three states for investment intentions in 2024, with `39,133 crore already processed and `4.4 lakh crore worth of proposals secured at BGBS 2025. Under the Maa-Mati-Manush government, Bengal is growing on its own strength despite your desperate attempts to choke us. While your “Paw-Paw” runs the nation into the ground.”