‘Bengal’s heritage of scientific research stands vindicated once more...’

Kolkata: Kolkata has been ranked as the topmost scientific city in India by the prestigious scientific journal, Nature Index. This achievement was highlighted by state’s Education minister, Bratya Basu, who took to social media to celebrate the recognition.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Basu expressed pride in the city’s achievement, writing: “Our respected and beloved Chief Minister adds another feather to her crown in her continuous endeavour to promote higher studies and research.

The long heritage of scientific research and study in Bengal stands vindicated once more! Nature, one of the best scientific journals in the world, named Kolkata as the topmost scientific city in India, based on quite a few parameters! Joy Bangla! Joy Bigyan (Science)!” The list of ‘leading 200 scientific cities’ published by the Nature Index includes a total of five cities from India.

The Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA) secured the first place among them, followed by Bengaluru (85) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Area (98), with the Central National Capital Region (Delhi) ranking 124 and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area ranking 184.

On a global scale, Beijing in China claimed the top spot, followed by Shanghai. Boston in the United States secured third place.

Notably, the top ten positions are dominated by five cities from China, four from the USA, and one from Japan.