Bengal’s ‘Haringhata Blue’ expands reach with Indian Railways

Kolkata: The West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation Ltd (WBLDCL) has announced a significant expansion in the distribution of its packaged drinking water, Haringhata Blue, through a new partnership with Indian Railways.

Launched three years back, Haringhata Blue had made a slow but steady start. Last year, it conducted a series of B2B meetings and is presently supplying to educational institutes, hospitals, government organisations, business houses etc.

The Volvo buses that run in South Bengal are also offering Haringhata Blue to its travellers.

“A consumer’s first consideration when choosing any product is its benefits, and with drinking water, health benefits take top priority,” said a senior official from WBLDCL.

“Our brand, Haringhata Blue, promises natural taste, high safety standards and guaranteed purity, ensuring authenticity in every drop. From a 200 ml bottle to a 20-litre jar, we offer a range of sizes to meet diverse needs,” said the official.

Regular testing and monitoring are maintained in every step from production to marketing of Haringhata Blue for purity and safety.

The water contains sodium and magnesium and is processed using reverse osmosis, ultraviolet sterilisation and osonisation contributing to health benefits.

“We have recently tied up with several restaurant chains and have started supplying to them,” the official added.

Haringhata Blue currently serves the South Bengal region and is actively working to expand its reach to North Bengal, aiming to make its products available in the area by mid-2025.