Bengal’s GST growth outpaces national average by 2% in FY 2024-25: Mamata

Kolkata: Bengal has witnessed unprecedented economic growth, with a sharp increase in revenue collection, reflecting the state’s strong internal financial capacity. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday shared data showing that the state government collected Rs 4,808 crore more in GST in the financial year 2024–25 than in the preceding year, reflecting a growth rate of 11.43 per cent — 2 per cent higher than the national average of 9.44 per cent.

In a post on X, Banerjee said: “Glad to share that West Bengal is steadily progressing in its own resource mobilization efforts, which is evident from the fiscal results compiled at the end of the FY 2024-25. In GST in 24-25, we have collected Rs. 4808 crore more than the preceding year, which shows 11.43% growth. This is 2% more than the national level (9.44%), and is demonstrative of our increasing internal financial strength.”

The Chief Minister also congratulated the Finance department for achieving this outstanding milestone. “Congratulations to our Finance Department, and everybody indeed for cooperating with us. Let us move from strength to strength!” Banerjee said on social media.

According to the Chief Minister, in registration and stamp duty, the number of deeds registered has increased by 60,000, which she terms as dynamism of the state’s market. “The collection in 24-25 has been Rs 1908 crore more than the previous year, which is a growth of 31.05%. All this shows that we believe in self-reliance and fiscal discipline, and our administration is serious in streamlining the State finances for the welfare of the people of Bengal,” Banerjee further stated on her X handle.

The achievements also include Bengal’s 10.5 per cent GSDP growth that has surpassed the national average. The Silicon project has been driving economic and job growth in the state which was a remarkable achievement. The Bengal government has also disbursed 3 years’ pending MGNREGA wages to 5.9 milion job card holders this year. “Karmashree” scheme was launched by the state government guaranteeing 50 days of employment for every job card holder.