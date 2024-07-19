Bengal’s food processing potential highlighted ahead of ‘World Food India 2024’

Kolkata: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Thursday highlighted Bengal’s food processing potential as a prelude to the mega event, World Food India 2024, which provides a platform to showcase the immense potential of the food processing and allied sectors.

Preet Pal Singh, joint secretary, Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries, said: “Bengal is renowned for its robust agriculture sector, diverse resources and favourable climatic conditions that support extensive cultivation. It is the largest producer of fruits and vegetables such as brinjal, cabbage, cauliflower and cucumber and the second largest producer of rice and fish, underscoring its dominance in the seafood industry.

The state is famous for its mango varieties, including Himsagar and Malda mangoes and the highly prized Darjeeling tea known for its rich history and taste.”

The third edition of World Food India 2024 will be held from 19 to 22 September at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Arvind Kumar, deputy secretary, Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries, said: “World Food India is a pivotal platform to showcase our strengths in the food industry, agro-innovative solutions and to form strategic partnerships.

It provides a unique opportunity to engage with key decision-makers, discover the latest trends and technologies and position ourselves at the forefront of the global food sector. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries calls upon all stakeholders to contribute to the success of this landmark event. Let’s connect and collaborate to unlock the growth of the dynamic food processing industry.”