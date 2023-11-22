‘Bengal’s first’ self-financed veterinary college: JIS Group signs MoU with state

JIS Group educational initiatives signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government to start what is being termed as Bengal’s first ever self-financed veterinary college ‘JIS College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences’ (JISCOVAS) at Mogra, West Bengal.

Sardar Taranjit Singh, managing director, JIS Group and Vivek Kumar, IAS, additional chief secretary to the state government, Department of Animal Resources Development (ARD), exchanged copies of the MoU at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023.

The veterinary medical college, a testament to JIS Group’s commitment to excellence, represents an ambitious project along with the government with an estimated budget ranging between Rs 200 to Rs 250 crore.

Sardar Taranjit Singh said: “This collaboration symbolises a significant milestone not only for JIS Group but also for the broader educational landscape in West Bengal. JIS College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences is not merely a structure; it is a testament to our commitment to nurturing future leaders in veterinary & animal sciences with advancing healthcare standards including One Health.”

Sardar Simarpreet Singh, director, JIS Group, said: “The comprehensive curriculum of the veterinary college will integrate cutting-edge technologies, practical training and research opportunities to ensure that students receive a comprehensive education at par with global standards. The college is poised to become a hub for innovation and knowledge exchange, fostering collaboration between academia, industry and government bodies to address contemporary challenges in the field of veterinary and sciences. In my belief, this initiative aligns with the national agenda of promoting research and development in healthcare, animal husbandry and allied sectors”.