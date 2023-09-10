Bengal’s ‘e-abgari’ project lauded at global platform

Kolkata: The e-abgari project of the Bengal government was lauded by the Centre at the G20 summit on Saturday. As many as 6 projects of the finance sector were showcased at the G20 summit, including the e-abgari, one of the strategic administrative reform initiatives of West Bengal State Excise Directorate.



“It is a great achievement and recognition that the ‘e-abgari’ project has been showcased in front of so many country heads at the summit,“ a senior official of Nabanna said.

The project leverages modern technology to enable seamless online communication among all excise officials across the state, all licensees, administrative departments & other stakeholders through workflow-based systems hosted on the state excise portal.

The project which focused on improving efficiency and transparency won the Union Government instituted ‘Digital India Awards’ for innovative steps in e-governance in December 2020. Several states in the country have already adopted this model.