Bengalis labelled as B’deshi: Jatiya Bangla Sammelan holds stir

KOLKATA : The TMC-backed Jatiya Bangla Sammelan organised a rally at Kalighat in South Kolkata, alleging that the BJP is spreading false propaganda by portraying all Bengalis as Bangladeshi citizens.

Members of the organisation said the BJP is claiming that Bengali-speaking communities will be sent to detention centres if they fail to provide proper identification. They alleged that even without a birth certificate from Bengal, Bengali speakers are being labelled as Bangladeshis.

They further stated that despite possessing all legal documents, Bengalis are being pushed towards being branded as Bangladeshis.

“If someone speaks Bengali, does that make them Bangladeshi?” they asked.