Bengalis from across world to gather at London Festival

Dhaka: On April 20 and 21, at London’s Sattavis Patidar Centre in Wembley, a congregation of Bengalis from across the world is going to take place for an event marked with business and cultural sessions.



Not only India and Bangladesh, artists from Europe-America will join this meeting. After Kolkata, this was announced by the organisers at a press conference in Dhaka on Saturday. The press meet was addressed by Awami League Member Shamsul Alam Dudu, former MP Akhtaruzzaman Babu, Manik Lal Ghosh, leader of the journalist organisation, Jayant Acharya, and other organisers who said that the festival would be attended by various artistes from both India and Bangladesh.

In the way traders will meet in a business conclave, literary persons will also have their sessions which will include discussions on cinema. A fashion show will also be organised.

On the pre-evening of the festival, ‘Bengal British Icon Award’ will be presented at the British Parliament’s House of Lords. The Ministry of Tourism of Bangladesh government will participate in collaboration with ‘Friends of Bangladesh’.

The event’s organisers are Candid UK and Picasso Kolkata. Bengal’s National Award winner actress Rituparna Sengupta is the Brand Ambassador. The event will be moderated by presenter Mir. Among the artists who have confirmed their attendance for the event are Lopamudra Mitra, Joy Sarkar, Sahana Bajpaie, Samantak Chatterjee, Surajit Chattopadhyay, Anwesha, Devlina Kumar, Debshankar Halder, and many others.

Bangladesh’s popular actor Chanchal Chowdhury may also attend the event. The advisory committee for the event includes West Bengal MLA Debashish Kumar, educationist Satyam Roychowdhury, publisher Tridib Chatterjee, film producer Firdousul Hasan and art director Shanku Bose. The media partner of this event is Aajkaal. Literary partner is Dak Bangla.

Bangladesh speakers said India has always been beside Bangladesh since the 1971 Liberation War.