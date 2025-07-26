‘Bengalis carry a legacy of resilience, creativity and resourcefulness’

KOLKATA: “As Bengalis, we carry a legacy of resilience, creativity and resourcefulness. Our heritage has produced pioneers in business, literature, and the arts, both in India and across the globe. Today, our challenge and our privilege is to harness this spirit and build ventures that are not only successful but also inclusive and purposeful,” said Satyam Roychowdhury, MD of Techno India Group and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, at the inaugural Babshai Bangali annual conclave 2025, held on Friday at a city hotel.

As the chief guest, Roychowdhury, a visionary educationist, philanthropist and founder of one of eastern India’s largest education conglomerates, set the tone with his inaugural address.

Calling himself a traveller in his entrepreneurial journey, he reflected on his path, acknowledging the stumbles along the way but emphasising the importance of moving forward.

Encouraging young Bengali business leaders, Roychowdhury said: “The road will never be easy, but what matters is to keep moving with purpose and humility.” He also congratulated the Babshai Bangali Foundation, which started its journey in January 2024, for its focus on women entrepreneurship and grassroots innovation.

“Let us continue to support and uplift one another and carry the essence of Bangaliana into the future,” he added. Joining Roychowdhury as a special guest was Swami Vedatitananda, senior monk of Ramakrishna Mission, Narendrapur, who also stressed the need for educational institutions to foster entrepreneurship.

With the theme ‘Bengalis in Business Beyond Borders,’ the conclave brought together over 150 entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors, corporate professionals and changemakers from across India and the global Bengali diaspora, united by a shared vision to reimagine Bengal’s role in shaping the future of business.

Subrata Chatterji, principal founder of the Babshai Bangali Foundation, said: “Babshai Bangali is a community in the making, rooted in Bangaliana, yet not restricted by geography. We’ve created a space where first-generation Bengalis can take pride not just in where they come from, but in where they are headed.”

The day-long conclave hosted a series of insightful sessions and panels, highlighting the diverse dimensions of modern business.