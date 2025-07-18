Bengalis branded ‘outsiders’: Trinamool accuses BJP states of deliberate targeting

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) continues its attack against the BJP-ruled states on social media after people from Bengal were allegedly detained and branded as “outsiders” despite having valid identity proofs. The ruling party in Bengal stated that they will take the fight to Delhi also.

Taking to X, Trinamool Congress wrote: “Bengalis are being detained, branded as ‘outsiders’, and even deported while carrying valid documents in hand. From NRC notices to map erasure, the attacks aren’t random, they’re deliberate. It’s time we connect the dots. Watch this and understand what’s at stake.”

The ruling party in Bengal also alleged that a month ago, Bengali workers in Maharashtra were forcibly pushed across the border into Bangladesh, accused of being illegal migrants, despite producing valid identity documents. They were only repatriated after intervention by the Bengal government. “What they endured was nothing short of dehumanising: Brutally thrashed; Phones and cash confiscated; ID cards and official documents seized; Cramped confinement for days on end; and what was their crime? Being Bengali. Being from a state that refuses to bow before @BJP4India,” Trinamool Congress further pointed out.

“Yesterday’s protest rally was just a TRAILER. If the Bangla-Birodhi zamindars don’t end this state-sponsored persecution of Bengalis, we’ll take this fight to Delhi,” Trinamool added. Trinamool Congress MP Samirul Islam also attacked BJP leader Amit Malviya saying: “I was just thinking of an old proverb I learned in my childhood: A lie has speed, but the truth has endurance…A few days ago, BJP’s master of falsehood, @amitmalviya, claimed that the documents of 335 out of 444 Bengali-speaking migrant workers, detained in Odisha, were fake, and that all of them were Bangladeshis.”

“Interestingly, the Odisha government has admitted—even before the Calcutta High Court—that they had released all people who were detained on suspicion of being Bangladeshis at an illegal detention camp in Jharsuguda district, but were later confirmed to be Indian citizens with origins in Bengal,” Islam added.

He further stated: “My question is: will BJP’s slave of falsehood dare to say a word about the release of these migrant workers by the Odisha government? No. He wouldn’t have the courage to say anything. Because he has already done his job of servitude by spreading lies.”