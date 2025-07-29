Bengali-speaking migrant family in Delhi threatened, claims Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that a Bengali-speaking woman and her child, who were allegedly assaulted in Delhi, were "threatened". Banerjee had shared a video on social media, alleging that a Bengali-speaking woman and her child were assaulted in the national capital for speaking their language.

The Delhi Police, however, called the video, shared by Banerjee on social media, "fabricated" and "politically motivated". "They were taken to various police stations just as I had predicted yesterday. They were threatened. We want them to come back, and whoever is speaking the truth and who is lying will be proved eventually," Banerjee said in Birbhum district. She said that Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states should come back to Bengal if they are subjected to harassment. Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said that the police took immediate cognisance of the video shared on 'X' by the West Bengal CM, where she claimed that the woman and her child were brutally assaulted by Delhi Police personnel. "During sustained questioning, the woman admitted that her relative, a political worker from Malda district in West Bengal, had asked her to make the video. The video was then circulated locally in Bengal and later surfaced on social media," the officer added.