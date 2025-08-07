Bengali-speaking migrant ‘assaulted, forced to return’ from Uttar Pradesh

Cooch Behar: Allegations of police brutality and linguistic discrimination have triggered outrage after a migrant labourer from Bengal’s Sitalkuchi was allegedly assaulted by police in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The victim, Mominul Mia, is now undergoing treatment at MJN Medical College and Hospital in Cooch Behar.

According to his family, Mominul, a resident of Lal Bazar in the Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar, was working in Noida for the past four years with his wife, children and siblings. On Sunday, he was allegedly detained by local police who accused him of being a Bangladeshi national. His brother, Noor Hasan Mia, said: “Mominul called me saying the police had picked him up and asked me to send his identity documents. I did so immediately. But hours later, he said they were beating him and demanding money—Rs 50,000. I somehow managed to send Rs 10,000, but they still tortured him.”

Noor further claimed Mominul was forced to admit he was Bangladeshi and was eventually drugged and dumped near the Delhi border. His family brought him back to Cooch Behar and he was admitted to hospital in critical condition. “He said this kind of torture is happening everywhere,” Noor added. The incident has sparked political tension in North Bengal. District Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmik visited Mominul at the hospital. “The injuries he has sustained show the level of brutality. We will take full responsibility for his treatment. A formal complaint will be lodged at Sitalkuchi Police Station on Friday and a protest will be held,” he said.

Meanwhile, about 150 Bengali-speaking migrant workers from Tufanganj have returned home from Haryana, citing harassment over their language. The labourers, who were working there for 8-10 years, alleged that speaking Bengali made them targets of police suspicion and extortion.

“We were constantly threatened, arrested and forced to pay large sums to secure release,” said workers Suman Sheikh and Mafijal Haque. “We had no option but to flee and save our lives. Now, we don’t know how we will survive here without work.” Responding to the developments, North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha said: “So far, nearly 2,000 labourers have returned to the state. The government stands firmly with them.”