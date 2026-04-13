Bengali New Year: Panjika, Haalkhata still in demand this Poila Baisakh

Kolkata: With Poila Baisakh around the corner, traders across the city are witnessing a steady rise in demand for traditional Haalkhata ledgers and panjikas, as households prepare for the Bengali New Year. Shopkeepers say the ritual of opening new account books and consulting almanacs continues to draw buyers, even in the digital age.



“Till today, almost every household buys a panjika this time of the year. Everything may be available on the internet now, but elderly people still depend on these fulpanjikas for rituals and dates,” said a seller in College Street.

Traders noted that while sales have picked up over the past week, they remain lower compared to previous years. “There is a festive rush, but it’s not as strong as it used to be earlier,” another shopkeeper added.

The festive momentum has also boosted garment sales in key markets such as New Market, Gariahat and Hatibagan, where shoppers are thronging stores for New Year purchases.

“People are coming in families and buying clothes for the occasion. The crowd has definitely increased,” said a garment seller in Hatibagan. A customer in Hatibagan said: “Buying new clothes and a panjika is still part of our Poila Baisakh tradition. We may spend a bit cautiously now, but we don’t skip it.”

Traders are hopeful that the final days leading up to the festival will see further improvement in sales.