Bengali lyricist Kinshuk Chatterjee passes away

Bengali lyricist Kinshuk Chatterjee passed away on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Kolkata. He was 45.

According to family members, he was suffering from liver-related problems for a long time.

Known for his heart touching lyrics, Chatterjee had collaborated with a plethora of eminent singers, including Haimanti Shukla, Silajit, Nachiketa, Rupankar Bagchi, and Sidhu.

He also wrote lyrics for Rupankar’s hit number ‘Boudimoni Kagojwala’.

Sources close to the family revealed that

Chatterjee was at the hospital for nearly a month.

After a brief interlude at home, his health took a downturn, and he was admitted again on Monday.

Kinshuk Chatterjee had also worked in Madan Mitra’s debut Bengali film, ‘Oh Lovely’.