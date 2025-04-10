Bengali Food Festival at Courtyard By Marriott Siliguri from April 8

Siliguri: Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri is set to celebrate Noboborsho, the Bengali New Year, with a vibrant week-long Bengali Food Festival at Siliguri Kitchen from April 8 to 15, between 7:00 pm and 10:30 pm. Guests can experience the rich culinary heritage of Bengal through a specially-curated buffet featuring iconic dishes like Chingri Malai Curry, Kosha Mangsho, Murshidabadi Mutton Biryani and Chicken Duck Bungalow.

The menu also includes vegetarian delights such as Mocha Ghonto, Dhokar Dalna, Basanti Pulao and Karai Shutor Kachori. A refreshing Aamras & Ghol counter and traditional sweets like Mishti Doi, Sandesh, Roshogolla and Chanar Payesh round out the experience.

The event is organised in collaboration with IIAS School of Management. This celebration is more than just a feast — it’s a tribute to Bengal’s culture, traditions and forgotten recipes.