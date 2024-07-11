Bengali film’s profits to support hospital in Nadia

Kolkata: For some, making films is all about creative fulfillment. And then there are a few who use films to change society, not just through storytelling, but also by building hospitals. For the production team of the new Bengali film ‘Bharga,’ directed by Subham Roy, making this film serves a greater purpose. The profits of the film will be used to build a hospital in Nadia, Bengal. In fact, that’s the primary reason why storywriter Bhakti Pada Das, who is also the producer, decided to make the film. This noble cause is also one of the primary reasons why actors like Kharaj Mukherjee, Sourav Das, Prantika Das, and Loknath Dey joined the project.



“This is my first film with Subham and I had a great experience working with him. He is hardworking, but what excited me most about the film is that the profit it makes will go towards building a hospital in Nadia,” said senior actor Kharaj Mukherjee.

The story revolves around Koustav (Saurav) and Sharmila (Prantika). Sharmila’s father, Soumendu Sanyal (Kharaj), is a school teacher. Happily married, their lives are turned upside down after a massive tragedy. Sourav also echoes similar sentiments and praises the noble cause. “I liked my character and also the thought behind making this film. Kharaj da is outstanding in ‘Bharga’ and it was a pleasure to share screen space with him again after ‘Boomerang,’” he said. The ‘Montu Pilot’ actor also has high praises for Prantika, who will soon be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’

“The film has all the ingredients of emotion, drama, romance, comedy, action, and suspense. All I can say is that the audience will get to see the actors in a new avatar in ‘Bharga.’ I am happy to be part of a project where the profits will be used to build a hospital,” said Subham, who filmed ‘Bharga’ in Ranaghat and North Bengal.