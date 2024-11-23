Bengali film on Kanyashree scheme to hit theatres soon

KOLKATA: Biopics on political figures have always fascinated Indian audiences. However, films centered on government welfare schemes are rare. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s flagship initiative, Kanyashree, has received international acclaim for empowering young girls. Drawing inspiration from this initiative, a Bengali film, titled ‘Sukanya’, directed by Ujjwal Mitra, is likely to hit theatres this month. The film revolves around a similar scheme, Sukanya and how this initiative changes the life of one girl, who becomes an IPS officer.

Although the film doesn’t explicitly mention names, it evidently depicts the journey of an opposition leader who eventually becomes CM. Actress Koneenica Banerjee plays the role of an opposition leader who eventually becomes the CM. “It’s not a biopic. The film mostly revolves around Kanyashree and how the scheme has helped girls, especially those who hail from economically backward families to pursue their studies. I am following the script,” she said. The story also touches on the Singur land protests, a key moment during the Left Front regime where Banerjee played a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, ‘Sukanya’ also features former TMC MP Santanu Sen as a DGP and Bengal Animal Resources Development minister Swapan Debnath in an important political role. Kharaj Mukherjee will be seen playing the leader of the opposition. Initially set for an August release, the film was postponed due to the RG Kar incident. At the 23rd Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), a 15-minute short film, titled ‘Kanyashree Samman’ was also screened in the documentary section. A Bengali film titled, ‘Baghini’, a biopic on Banerjee made headlines during the election.

Kanyashree and Rupashree have gained international acclaim from UNICEF for empowering women across the state. The Kanyashree scheme, already a recipient of the United Nations Public Service Award, along with the Rupashree scheme aimed at empowering young women, have been praised by UNICEF officials for their significant positive impact on society.