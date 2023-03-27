Bengali dishes part of lavish dinner party spread for Prez at Raj Bhavan

KOLKATA: Several dishes from Indian and Bengali cuisines were served at the dinner party organised at Raj Bhavan in honour of President Draupadi Murmu on Monday evening.



The lavish spread was an assortment of delicious recipes.The items which were served included tender coconut water, orange juice, water melon juice and various other types of snacks. Railway Beetroot cutlet, Beetroot croquette with peanuts, ‘Sorse Bata phool’ were among starters. ‘Radhuni dal shorba’, ‘jeera’ multi grain crisp were served among soups. There were Bengali dishes like ‘Pur bhore potoler dolma’, traditional Bengali stuffed bottle gourd with nuts and dried milk served in the main course. Among North Indian dishes, ‘Guchi khumb matter’ Mushroom and peas curry were also served. There were plenty of options in desserts like ‘misti doi’, sweetened yogurt, ‘nolen gur rosogolla,’ among other items.

Eminent personalities like Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay, Firhad Hakim Bratya Basu, Ajoy Chakraborty, Bandhan Bank chief Chandrasekhar Ghosh, Sanghamitra Banerjee, Bidyut Chakraborty, Felix Raj of St Xavier's University, Suranjan Das, Educationist and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University Satyam Roychowdhury, among others, were present at the dinner party.