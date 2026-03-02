Bengali actress Subhashree & son stranded in Dubai, both safe

KOLKATA: With the US and Israel launching military strikes on Iran and the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, tensions have sharply escalated across the Gulf region. Flight operations to and from West Asia have been severely disrupted, leaving hundreds of Indians stranded in Dubai and other Gulf countries.



Among them are Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly and her six-year-old son Yuvaan, who have been stuck in Dubai since Saturday, the day the US-Iran war began. It was only post noon on Saturday that Subhashree and her son landed in Dubai, shortly before tensions spiralled.

On Sunday, Millennium Post contacted both Subhashree and her husband-director and TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty. While Subhashree confirmed that she and Yuvaan are safe, Raj is in Kolkata with their toddler daughter Yalini. Speaking to

Millennium Post, the ‘Abar Proloy’ director said: “Yuvaan had his school holidays and since December he had wanted to go to Dubai for a desert safari. So Subhashree took him on Saturday. But soon, the war broke out. She was in a hotel in Palm Jumeirah on Saturday and there were explosions throughout the day and night. On Sunday, she shifted to another hotel. But they are safe.”

Chakraborty also mentioned that friends in Dubai are taking care of his wife and son. When asked whether he had contacted the Ministry of External Affairs, the ‘Parineeta’ director said he is hopeful that the situation will improve soon and that Subhashree and Yuvaan will be able to return home soon.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim’s wife, his daughter Priyadarshini, and granddaughter are currently in Madinah for Ramadan. However, international flight services have been impacted amid the turmoil in West Asia. Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan are also stranded in Dubai.