Bengali actor transfers Rs 44 lakh to ED

Kolkata: “Actions speak louder than words”, Tollywood actor Bonny Sengupta told Millennium Post after he returned Rs 44 lakh to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Bonny had earlier informed that he had taken the money from Kuntal Ghosh, the expelled Trinamool Congress youth leader, who is currently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam.



Apart from Bonny, beauty parlour owner Soma

Chattopadhyay has also transferred Rs 55.63 lakh to the central agency.

The Bengali actor, who made his debut in Tollywood with Raj Chakraborty’s Borbaad in 2014, was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate twice. He had admitted that he took the money from Ghosh to buy a high-end car in 2017. The Parbona Ami Charte Toke actor also said he repaid the loan by performing in at least 20 events organised by Ghosh.

Ask him if he and his family feel relieved after returning the amount to the central agency, and the Bengali actor said: “Definitely. There was mental pressure. People are questioning why I didn’t return the money earlier. But I needed to follow the protocol. My actions speak louder than words.”

Bonny hopes that the central agency won’t summon him anymore, but if it does, he will “cooperate wholeheartedly.” “I am ready to cooperate with them. I am a law-abiding person and I know that I didn’t do anything wrong. Whatever I had to do, I have done. Now, everything depends on ED,” said Bonny on Friday, who was dubbing for his upcoming Bengali film. The film also stars actress-girlfriend Koushani Mukherjee. Bonny also runs a production house, BK Entertainment, along with Koushani.

Meanwhile, the name of Bengali actress Ena Saha is also being heard in the alleged recruitment scam. However, the Cheene Badam actress claimed she has no “personal relationship” with Ghosh. “I have done a music video and an event with him. That’s the end of my association with him,” she said.