Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee passes away after drowning in sea at Digha

KOLKATA: A shocking incident shook the entire Bengali film and TV industry on Sunday evening when acclaimed actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee passed away after a tragic drowning accident at Talsari Beach in Digha. He was 43 and is survived by actress-wife Priyanka Sarkar and son, Shohoj.



Rahul was shooting for a Bengali television serial, ‘Bhole Baba Paar Karega’ in Digha, when the incident occurred. According to sources, he was on a boat ride after the shoot when an accident caused him to fall into the water.

He reportedly drowned before technicians could rescue him. He was rushed to a hospital in Digha, where doctors declared him dead.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over his untimely demise. In a social media post, she said she was “shocked, saddened, and deeply pained” by the sudden loss of such a young and talented actor. She remembered Rahul as one of her favourite actors and extended heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers.

“I’m unable to comprehend how this happened. He was one of my favourite actors and a person I admired. His sudden passing is an irreparable loss to the world of the Bengali entertainment industry,” the CM posted on social media.

The news has left Tollywood in utter shock and mourning. Meanwhile, the lack of proper precautions while shooting at sea has also been raised by various people associated with the industry. Known for his versatile performances across films, television, and web series, Rahul had been a familiar and loved face for over two decades. Recently, he played a cop in the web series ‘Thakumar Jhuli’.

He rose to fame with his debut film ‘Chirodini Tumi Je Amar’ in 2008 opposite Priyanka. The film was a major success and made him a household name. Their on-screen chemistry turned into a real-life relationship, and the two later got married in 2010. Their son was born in 2013. In 2017, they were separated but reunited again in 2023. Apart from acting, Rahul also hosted a popular podcast show titled ‘Sahaj Katha.’