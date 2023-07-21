Bengal wins Bhoomi Samman Platinum award, Mamata tweets

Kolkata: The state government has won the prestigious ‘Bhoomi Samman Platinum Award’ from the Union government being adjudged as the ‘BEST STATE’ for its outstanding achievement in the modernisation of land records.



“I am proud to announce that GoWB has won the Prestigious ‘Bhoomi Samman Platinum Award’ from Govt. of India as the ‘BEST STATE’ for our outstanding achievement in the modernization of Land Records. Bankura, Howrah, Murshidabad & Nadia districts have also won the District Level Awards for modernization,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Thursday.

She reiterated that the state government has always endeavoured to modernise and digitise government records for the sake of transparency and also to provide better service to the people of Bengal.

“I congratulate all who made Bengal proud once again,” she added.

Bengal has been awarded in recognition of outstanding work done by achieving saturation in the implementation of components like computerisation of land records, digitisation of cadastral maps, linkage of RoR with cadastral maps, computerisation of registration, integration of registration with land records and modern record room.

President of India Droupadi Murmu presented the “Bhoomi Samman” 2023 at a function organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development in New Delhi on July 18. The awards were received by State Secretaries and District Collectors along with their teams who have excelled in achieving saturation of the core components of the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP).

75 districts across the country received the prestigious award, including four from Bengal.