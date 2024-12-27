Bengal will shine bright at R-Day parade in Delhi: Trinamool

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on its social media post on Thursday said that Bengal is again set to shine bright in the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2025 as its tableau will showcase state’s “art and heritage”.

In a post on X, the ruling Trinamool Congress said: “Bengal’s Art and Heritage ready to shine bright on Republic Day 2025!”

It further stated that state’s traditional culture like ‘Chhau’ and ‘Baul’ artistes will dazzle the Republic Day parade.

Millennium Post on December 25 published a report saying that Bengal will have its representation during the Republic Day parade in Delhi in 2025 as the Union Ministry of Defence has accepted the state’s proposal.

Bengal’s Tableau in the 2025 Republic Day parade will showcase local art culture and also the state’s rich folk music heritage.

The tableau will also highlight and promote government schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Nirmal Bangla, Khadyasathi etc through folk music. In 2024, the Centre had rejected Bengal’s proposal to highlight the ‘Kanyashree’ scheme. The tableau proposal of Bengal for 2024 was considered in the first two rounds of meetings of the Expert Committee. It did not take forward the proposal after the second round of meetings.