‘Bengal will reject politics of hate; BJP a party of rioters, instigated Ram Navami violence', says Abhishek

Kolkata: Accusing the BJP of instigating violence during Ram Navami rallies in the state, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the party thrives on communal politics and acts like a “party of rioters”. Addressing an election rally in Birbhum’s Labhpur, he asserted that Bengal does not need a “bulldozer model” or “imported politics” driven by hatred.

He added that the Assembly elections in Bengal would teach the BJP a lesson, alleging that the Centre has withheld funds under various schemes to economically squeeze the state. In reference to violence during Ram Navami processions, Banerjee said that “BJP means rioters” and claimed the saffron party and their associates brought in hoodlums to Ram Navami processions who flaunted swords and drank in public.

“Why are there reports of violence only during Ram Navami, where BJP leaders and their sister organisations were involved? Bengal has a tradition of amity and cordiality in its festivals,” Banerjee said. He said Ayodhya voters rejected the BJP in 2024 despite faith politics, and Bengal would do the same.

In a post on X, Banerjee shared a video clip where a mob was seen going on a rampage, ransacking shops while chanting “Joy Shree Ram” slogan. “This is the kind of “PARIVARTAN” the BJP seeks to impose on the soil of Bengal. Immediately after the announcement of elections, the ECI initiated sweeping administrative changes- replacing the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, ADGs, IGs, SPs, DMs, the Kolkata Police Commissioner and even the KMC Commissioner. Such unprecedented interventions raise serious questions about intent and timing,” he posted.

Abhishek further pointed out: “What has followed is even more disturbing. In the shadow of these changes, there are increasing reports of intimidation, where shops are being vandalised, tensions being stoked in the name of religion and ordinary people being made to suffer…”

Stressing upon the harmony in Bengal, he wrote: “For generations, Bengal has celebrated Durga Puja, Diwali, Poila Boishakh, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Buddha Purnima, and Christmas together without fear, without division and without violence...”

“Why are the BJP leaders issuing threats and intimidating the people of Bengal by the name of SIR?” he asked. After attending the election rally, Banerjee went to Fullara temple and offered puja. Meanwhile, soon after he left the Labhpur rally venue, a small fire broke out at one side of the stage, but no one was injured.