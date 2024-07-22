Bengal will protect ‘Hindustan’ from claws of communal forces: Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee, flanked by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, from the rain-soaked historic July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally in Dharmatala emphasised upon the nationwide unity to protect “Hindustan” from the claws of “communal force” the BJP.



Emphasising Bengal’s role in building the nation, she said: “We will protect Bengal’s identity and Bengal will guard the country’s identity. This is because the country cannot run without Bengal.”

“Bengal will continue its fight to save “Hindustan” from the tyranny of communal forces like BJP. Trinamool cannot be suppressed through the fear of Central agencies. As long as Trinamool is alive, we will combat communal forces like the BJP. We are not afraid and will not back away,” she thundered.

Banerjee also assured that the Bengal government’s development schemes, aimed at elevating the socio-economic conditions of the people and guiding them toward a brighter future will continue unhindered.

Addressing a Tsunami of people, Banerjee, on Sunday, asserted that the BJP-led government at the Centre would not “last long and would collapse soon,” claiming it was formed through “intimidation and threats”. Without naming anyone, she criticised the BJP’s allies in the NDA government at the Centre for allegedly “sacrificing” ministerial positions for financial gain.

Describing the NDA allies as “cowards and greedy individuals who yielded to financial inducements,” Banerjee questioned: “Has anyone ever heard of money being offered instead of ministries? Has anyone heard that parties got sold for money? They are cowards, shameless, and greedy. They sacrificed their own identities.”

Vowing to “oust the morally defeated BJP,” Banerjee, ahead of the Lok Sabha Budget session, said: “We will see them (BJP) in Parliament.”

The TMC supremo also accused the BJP, Congress and CPI(M) of having a “tacit understanding” in Bengal, alleging that their sole aim is to obstruct development efforts in the state.

“I am prepared to offer 10 lakh state government jobs. However, whenever I attempt to announce such initiatives, these parties file Public Interest Litigations (PILs) against them in court. Sometimes they try to block job creation, while at other times they attempt to hinder reservation benefits for backward classes. We are challenging them legally in the Supreme Court and will continue to do so,” she stated.

As Banerjee stood drenched in the rain addressing the rally, she remarked: “See the rain today. No party but Trinamool can hold a meeting in such harsh weather. The rain persisted but ceased before my speech ended. Those who have faced bullets fear neither rain nor storm. Break the chains of oppression and injustice. Care for the poor and deprived. July 21 is not just a day but a reminder for all 365 days.”

She continued: “We shall never forget July 21, the day, when blood flowed through the streets of Bengal. The martyrs’ struggle succeeded as they fought for the ‘No ID card, no vote’ demand —something the people have now achieved.”

Banerjee assured that the next phase of the Awas Yojana fund distribution would begin after the Puja, offering significant relief to those still waiting for homes due to the alleged indifference of the Centre.

The TMC chairperson praised Akhilesh Yadav for his party’s performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh and also endorsed his comment to work together.

“Do not sing songs of injustice but instead, stand united against evil forces and communalism. Stand united and do not be afraid….I endorse what Akhilesh Yadav said today. We will work together,” she said.

Reminding her party leaders of their crucial role and emphasising the need for internal “cleansing,” Banerjee said: “If our minds become tainted, no one can cleanse them. I urge everyone to work for the poor and avoid greed. Embrace a simple living if necessary. We must pledge today to never compromise with corruption. We will sever ties with anyone who fails to serve the people after being elected. Our greatest duty is to the people.”

The TMC supremo and party’s national general secretary outlined TMC’s future strategy focussing on the 2026 Assembly elections. They warned that action will be taken against public representatives who fail to deliver public services.

“We need to remember that the more we win the more polite and humble we must become and shoulder greater responsibilities. I extend my gratitude to Maa Mati Manush for their blessings. Bengal is the only state and TMC is the only party that ensured that 38 per cent of the elected MPs are women,” Mamata Banerjee said.

She added: “Before we came to power, around 57.7 per cent of people in Bengal were below the poverty line. However, during our regime, the number has reduced to 8 per cent, which will soon come down to zero.”

She further pointed out that the state government has spent Rs 60,000 crore for the Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree and Rupashree schemes.

“We will review the list to add more beneficiaries for the Lakshmir Bhandar, the widow pension scheme, and Banglar Bari this December. The Lakshmir Bhandar benefits have been extended to 2.15 crore women at an expense of Rs 40,000 crore. The old-age pension benefits have been given to about 29 lakh people,” she said.