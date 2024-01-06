Bengal will lead nation in 2047 under Mamata Banerjee: TMC

Kolkata: Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Saturday trained their guns on Union Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal after the latter, during his visit to Kolkata, claimed that Bengal will lead the country by 2047 but it will be under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Trinamool Congress leaders said that there is no doubt that Bengal will lead the country by 2047 but it will be under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

“We found that Union Minister Goyal has great empathy for Bengal. He said that Bengal will lead the country as it will observe the centenary of its Independence in 2047. The Union minister also claimed that India will then be a developed nation. It means India has not yet become a developed nation. The current government has been in power for 10 years. The central minister may not know that Bengal remained at the forefront during the freedom movement. Even after Independence Bengal had shown paths to the rest of the country. Particularly after 2011 after Mamata Banerjee came to power, Bengal has attained the pinnacle of development. People of Bengal have tasted the sense of freedom forgetting the oppression of 34 years. Bengal will lead with the help of youths and women but Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will spearhead it,” stated TMC leaders.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Bratya Basu said: “Union minister Goyal said that India has to be upheld as a modern nation and urged Bengal’s youths to come forward. He also mentioned Bengal’s contribution in India’s nationalist movement. We all know that. He said the country will move forward under the leadership of PM Modi. We want to remind him that developments are taking place in Bengal and it is also a contribution towards nation building like it did in the past. Everything will take place under the leadership of Chief Minister Banerjee. We don’t accept any impositions dictated by the Centre.”

While speaking at the inauguration of the Patsan Bhavan, which houses the Jute Commissioner’s office and headquarters of Jute Corporation of India and National Jute Board, in New Town, Kolkata on Saturday, Goyal acknowledged the challenging global situation. He expressed optimism that the country will meet its ambitious USD 2 trillion export target by 2030, notwithstanding geopolitical headwinds and inflationary concerns.

He highlighted the potential of the jute industry, stating that with “contribution from the jute sector and concerted efforts from the Centre and state governments, we can achieve new heights”.