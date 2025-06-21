Bengal will celebrate its heritage on its terms, not on Delhi’s diktats: TMC

Kolkata: Several BJP leaders, including state president Sukanta Majumdar, were arrested following a clash between BJP workers and the police during a rally held to observe ‘Paschim Banga Diwas’ on June 20. All arrested leaders were later released on bail.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the BJP of trying to incite unrest in the state. They claimed that despite the Assembly’s resolution to observe Poila Baisakh (Bengali New Year) as ‘Bangla Diwas,’ the state BJP chose to follow a Central notification, disregarding the feelings of the people and pushing its own agenda.

The BJP selected June 20 as the state foundation day, marking the date in 1947 when the Legislative Assembly of Undivided Bengal convened and voted in favour of partitioning the province into East and West Bengal. West Bengal remained with India, while East Bengal became part of Pakistan.

Whereas, TMC started celebrating Poila Basikah as ‘Bangla Diwas’ following the recommendations of Bengal’s intellectuals. TMC stated that the state will celebrate its heritage on its own terms and will not accept directives from Delhi.

Taking to X, Trinamool said: “Who are outsiders to dictate our identity? Smt. @MamataOfficial stands firm against BOHIRAGOTO @BJP4India’s attempts to appropriate Bangla Dibas.Bengal will celebrate its heritage on its own terms, not on Delhi’s diktats. We know our roots, our pride, and our history, and we don’t need a certificate from anyone.”

On Friday, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led a rally from the state Assembly to Red Road to mark ‘Paschimbanga Dibas’. Meanwhile, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar visited Bhowanipore to garland the bust of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. When he tried to proceed on a motorcycle, police stopped him, sparking a clash with BJP supporters that caused major traffic disruptions and vehicle diversions. Later, on his way to meet doctor Rajatsubhra Banerjee, Majumdar was stopped again. He claimed Banerjee, who came out to meet him, was also detained. Both were later granted bail.

Meanwhile, the ‘Desh Bachao Mancha’ held a press conference alleging that the BJP is planning to incite communal unrest ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The Manch claimed that the first such attempt would be through the screening of the film ‘Bengal Files’.

“Stoking communal tensions before elections has long been a tactic of the BJP and RSS. Now, they are trying to do it through ‘Bengal Files’ to provoke violence. But the people of Bengal will resist any such move,” said Purnendu Bose, a member of the organisation.