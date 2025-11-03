Bengal voter verification drive for 2025 list from November 4

Kolkata: The office of the Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) will begin a special voter enumeration drive for the final voter list of 2025 from November 4, when booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit every household with enumeration forms.

Every voter whose name appears on the 2025 electoral roll must fill out this new form, which is mandatory. The form will contain several pre-printed details from the existing voter card database that voters must verify.

The pre-filled details include the voter’s name, EPIC number, address, name and number of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies, part number, serial number, state name, a special QR code and the voter’s photograph, which may be black-and-white or in colour.

In the first section, voters must update certain details: affix a recent passport-size colour photograph, mention date of birth in the DD/MM/YYYY format (mandatory), and provide a mobile number since future election-related information and OTPs will be sent to it.