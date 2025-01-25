Bengal urges caution amid fencing disputes & diplomatic strains

Kolkata: The Bengal government has expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions and reported “anti-Indian” activities along the India-Bangladesh border, particularly following a recent gathering of Bangladeshi nationals near the border in the Malda region.

The conflict stems from the construction of barbed wire barriers, a move opposed by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) from the outset. The situation escalated further when Bangladeshi individuals reportedly hurled bombs and stones at the border.

The situation did not lead to confrontation but the BGB continued to maintain a tense stance. The state government is communicating with the Centre about every aspect of the issue, sharing information and concerns with an aim to solve the issue jointly.

Meanwhile, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, warned the residents from areas bordering Malda district to avoid the international border in the event of a conflict between the BSF and BGB.

“The international border is under the charge of BSF. When BSF disputes with BGB, the villagers should not go near the border. If such situations arise, I direct the police to announce on loudspeakers asking Indians to step back. The administration will handle the rest,” Banerjee said at an administrative meeting in Malda.

In an unsuccessful attempt to ease tensions at the border, BSF and BGB chiefs held multiple flag meetings. Prevailing tensions can pave the way for conflict between the two forces.

The Indian government has requested the Bangladeshi supervisory government to reduce the tension but the latter is essentially ignoring it. The interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh Mohammad Yunus Khan has instead called for war and instructed the Bangladeshi Army to prepare for it. This is an embarrassment for India.

The India-Bangladesh situation is gradually declining daily, with recent tensions arising over border fencing activities.

Fresh unrest erupted due to the installation of barbed wire along the India-Bangladesh border. However, this time Indian residents in the border areas protested, demanding the installation of an iron gate with barbed wire since the Mathabhanga River and a crematorium lie beyond the planned fence. Without a gate, villagers cannot access the river’s water and the crematorium. This forced the BSF to stop work.

This incident occurred in the Kutipara area near the border in Shikarpur, Nadia. Consequently, the BSF has shifted its barbed wire work to another area, leaving the disputed section aside.

A stretch of about 1,300 meters (1.3 km) along the Mathabhanga River near the Shikarpur BDO office in Nadia was without a barbed wire fence.

Fencing work began there six months ago. Land acquisition was completed before that and border issues were resolved through discussions between the BSF and BGB.

The BSF also promised to install a gate in Kutipara village. Now, work has commenced in the Shikarpur Kutipara area under the Murutia police station. Meanwhile, the installation of iron ‘angles’ and pillars has been completed but no progress is seen on gate installation.

Hundreds of families living in the Kutipara village now plan to appeal to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs for a resolution.

Likewise, to prevent tension at the Sukdevpur boundary, the BSF instructed the people to remain calm. Residents alleged Bangladeshis are trying to create conflict and plunder crops with the BGB’s support. They are mentally prepared to fend off Bangladeshi criminals. Such disturbance brought daily life to a standstill with only the BSF’s 119 unit doing patrolling. However, the BGB has barred the locals from going near the border for three days. This has contained the situation for now.

Village residents Tapan Dutta and Hira Mandal stated: “The BSF has asked us to remain cautious. But how long can we remain inert if they keep oppressing us in this way?” According to them, since the Yunus government took office, such looting has started.

On the other hand, the installation of poles at the Mekhligonj border was halted once again due to non-cooperation from the BGB. There was non-cooperation in the barbed wire fencing which led to border aggression and attempts to loot jute. Despite prior arrangements, Bangladeshi officials didn’t participate in the scheduled survey work.

Indian officials and workers had arrived at the Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar. Representatives from the BSF and the local police station accompanied the surveying agency in the Andaran area of Thaparahat village under the Kuchlibari Police Station.

Despite waiting for a long time, the survey work could not proceed due to the absence of the Bangladeshi side. Bangladesh had previously agreed to install four large pillars on the Teesta River in that area but only one pillar has been installed so far. A joint survey by both sides was scheduled for Sunday to determine the placement of the remaining three pillars. Although the officials from the Rangpur district in Bangladesh initially agreed, none of them showed up.

A representative of the Indian survey team, requesting anonymity, said: “Nothing has been communicated about why Bangladesh did not come here. We arrived according to the schedule.” Indian officials are very displeased with this behaviour from Bangladesh, perceiving it as a form of non-cooperation. They are questioning why Bangladesh is reluctant to finalise the border.

On January 16, 2025, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Mumbai residence by an intruder who stabbed him multiple times. The assailant, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, is alleged to be a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and was living under the alias Vijay Das. He reportedly intended to commit theft and then flee to Bangladesh with the loot to support his ailing mother. However, such isolated incidents are unlikely to strain India and Bangladesh’s bilateral relations.

The Bangladesh government called such unilateral fencing activities by India “unauthorised” and could negatively impact bilateral relations. In response to these concerns, India summoned the Bangladeshi envoy to address the objections raised by Dhaka regarding the border fencing.

To maintain peace and prevent escalation, the BSF has put the fencing work on hold in the disputed areas. Officials have indicated that further construction will be deferred until a mutual understanding is reached between the two nations.

These developments underscore the sensitivity of border management issues between India and Bangladesh, highlighting the need for continued diplomatic engagement to resolve such disputes amicably.