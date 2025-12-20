Bengal unveils Mini Cinema Policy for film screening in rural, suburban areas

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has unveiled the West Bengal Mini Cinema Policy, aimed at accelerating the growth of the film industry and creating a new screening ambience, particularly in suburban and rural areas.

The policy was officially launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Business and Industry Conclave on Thursday. It seeks to harness the potential of small auditoriums both as entertainment hubs and as avenues for local business growth.

Banerjee had said the idea of mini cinemas was proposed by actor Prosenjit Chatterjee. “We have accepted the suggestion. Instead of large cinema halls, there should be smaller theatres where many people can be accommodated,” she said. She also announced that the state government is setting up an International Information Technology, Entertainment and Cultural Park in Rajarhat with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. “The tender has already been floated. In three phases, more than one lakh people can assemble there for cultural programmes,” she said.

According to the policy, mini cinemas will use LED digital display boards as screens. The projection system will be operated through a desktop computer connected to a server, and at least one operator must remain present throughout the screening. Films will be accessed through a digital address. The mini cinemas will not have a separate projection enclosure or require high-voltage power supply. Fire safety measures are mandatory, including safeguards for air-conditioning systems and protection against short circuits at the display site.

Seating capacity has been capped at 50 seats, with classification and ticket pricing to be decided by the applicant. The notification also mandates that the operator responsible for film screening must be computer literate.

The policy specifies that the display board must be positioned so that the top of the picture does not exceed a 45-degree viewing angle from the eye level of a person seated in the first row. Applicants will be required to obtain fitness certificates for the building and fire protection system, along with valid trade licences.

Setting up a mini cinema will require approval from the district magistrate and senior district police officials. Applicants must submit a project outline while seeking permission. Spot inspections will be conducted by the police, and a no-objection certificate (NOC) is to be issued within seven days. The entire licensing process is mandated to be completed within four weeks.

The Information and Cultural Affairs department will act as the nodal agency for grievance redressal under the policy.