Bengal unveils draft policy on safe reuse of treated wastewater

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has unveiled a draft policy to promote the safe reuse of treated wastewater, proposing a high-level monitoring committee headed by the Chief Secretary to oversee implementation across the state.



The Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department (UDMA) has invited suggestions from stakeholders and the public on the proposed ‘State Policy on Safe Reuse of Treated Wastewater’, which seeks to reduce dependence on freshwater resources by encouraging the recycling of treated sewage for non-potable uses. Suggestions can be submitted within 30 days before the policy is finalised.

Officials said the proposed institutional mechanism is a key feature of the policy.

A high-powered committee led by the Chief Secretary will supervise and guide the programme, while the UDMA will act as the nodal department for implementing the policy and its action plan. “The idea is to create a coordinated system for safe reuse of treated wastewater while reducing pressure on freshwater sources,” a government official said.

The move comes against the backdrop of rising urban water demand and growing wastewater generation. According to estimates cited in the policy draft, nearly 70–80 per cent of domestic water supplied in urban areas eventually turns into wastewater, highlighting the need to treat and reuse it effectively. Under the proposed framework, treated wastewater could be used for a range of non-potable purposes, including industrial operations, agriculture, landscaping, road cleaning, construction activity, toilet flushing and firefighting.

The draft policy also proposes encouraging industries to use 10–40 per cent treated municipal wastewater to meet their water needs. Bulk water users such as industrial clusters, metro rail, railways, construction projects, bus depots and firefighting services may be required to use treated wastewater instead of freshwater wherever feasible.

Urban local bodies will play a crucial role in implementing the policy by promoting decentralised wastewater treatment plants, encouraging rainwater harvesting and facilitating reuse within their jurisdictions.

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board will monitor the quality of treated wastewater to ensure compliance with safety standards for different uses. The policy also proposes a system for commercialisation and pricing of treated wastewater, allowing urban bodies to generate revenue through its supply.

The draft sets phased targets for expanding wastewater reuse across sectors. At least 20 per cent of treated wastewater is expected to be reused by 2030, with the share projected to rise to 30 per cent by 2035 and 40 per cent by 2040.