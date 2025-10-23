Bengal: Unexploded WWII bomb found in Bolpur

Alipurduar: An unexploded bomb from the era of World War II has been safely handled in Bolpur. In the village of Laudaha, located near the Ajay River under the jurisdiction of the Bolpur police station in Birbhum district, West Bengal, Army personnel successfully carried out a controlled defusing operation to neutralize the ordnance.

The bomb, believed to be more than 80 years old, was discovered approximately a month ago by local fishermen on the riverbank. Initially, it was mistaken for an innocuous piece of metal. Once police were alerted, the area was secured and access restricted. A bomb‐disposal team then undertook the task of defusing the devices, which resulted in a controlled explosion. Villagers in the nearby settlements reported feeling tremors when the device was neutralised.

A senior police officer in Birbhum noted that residents were alarmed by the discovery, the area was cordoned off, the situation has since stabilised following the successful operation. The incident has prompted renewed concern regarding wartime ordnance still lying hidden in parts of eastern India.

A similar undetonated bomb from World War II was located while digging the soil last year in the village of Bhulanpur in Jhargram district.