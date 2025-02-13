Bengal transport dept to launch mobile app for smarter bus management in Kolkata

Kolkata: In an effort to streamline bus operations, the West Bengal transport department is set to roll out a mobile app that will provide real-time updates on buses operating along 12 key routes near the city airport and EM Bypass.

According to a senior transport official, each bus driver will be provided with an additional Android phone by the bus operator, which must be connected to the app operated by the department and the state IT firm, WEBEL.

This system is designed to give officials and traffic police real-time information about bus locations and travel times, he said on Thursday.

The app will allow commuters to check the expected arrival time of buses at designated stops. It will also enable authorities to track if a driver is speeding or driving too slowly, based on the bus’s actual movement compared to the expected travel time.

Bus stops along these routes will have LED boards displaying real-time updates about bus arrivals. If a bus is driving recklessly or halting at unscheduled stops, authorities will be able to monitor and take action accordingly, he added.

A training workshop is being held for bus drivers to introduce them to the system, which will become mandatory for buses operating in the city’s airport, E M Bypass, and VIP Road zones. The system is expected to be fully implemented within two months.

Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty, urban development minister Firhad Hakim, and representatives from bus operators and state transport undertakings discussed the app earlier this week.