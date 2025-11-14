Bengal tops SIR performance charts with distribution of 93.22% enumeration forms

Kolkata: West Bengal has emerged as one of the top performers in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, having distributed 93.22 per cent of voter enumeration forms — among the highest proportions in the country.

According to Election Commission of India (ECI) data, 7.14 crore forms have already been delivered to electors in the state, which has a total voter population of 7.66 crore.

A senior official in the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said 80,861 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been deployed for the door-to-door exercise, which began on November 4 across 12 states and Union Territories.

In comparison, BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh have recorded lower distribution figures at 79.89 per cent, 74.41 per cent, and 78.41 per cent, respectively. Goa and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep have achieved 100 per cent distribution.

Despite being ahead of several major states, the CEO’s office has flagged slower progress in 37 Assembly constituencies, including Kasba, Jadavpur, Beleghata, Bidhannagar, Rajarhat-New Town, Sonarpur, Behala, Maheshtala, Metiabruz, Tollygunge, and Cossipore–Belgachia. In a review meeting held late Wednesday with EROs and BLOs, the CEO directed officials to accelerate distribution in these segments, where coverage remains below 75 per cent.

States such as Rajasthan (86.82 per cent), Tamil Nadu (81.37 per cent), Kerala (62.40 per cent), and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (89.81 per cent) are also trailing behind Bengal’s pace.

“The progress in Bengal clearly proves that the BJP’s allegations that the Trinamool Congress is opposing the SIR process are false and baseless,” a senior Trinamool Congress leader said.

The Election Commission aims to complete statewide distribution of enumeration forms by Saturday to ensure there are no delays in the SIR process.